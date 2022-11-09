M&A Veteran Tells Dealmakers They'd Do Better to Jam Like the Grateful Dead

Hello, it’s Mureji Fatunde writing from New York. In today’s newsletter, I share some takeaways from a new book by a lawyer turned VC who was first a Deadhead. We also take a look at the potential implications of a Binance/FTX tie-up and a big tower deal wrapping up in Europe.
Today's top stories
Deals are often complex, sometimes messy and almost always unpredictable—kind of like a Grateful Dead concert. Venture capitalist and attorney Marc Morgenstern—a fan of of the legendary jam band—says thinking more like a musician can make deals simpler and smoother for all.