M&A Veteran Tells Dealmakers They'd Do Better to Jam Like the Grateful Dead

“The Soul of the Deal” Book and cover design by Alexia Garaventa
Hello, it’s Mureji Fatunde writing from New York. In today’s newsletter, I share some takeaways from a new book by a lawyer turned VC who was first a Deadhead. We also take a look at the potential implications of a Binance/FTX tie-up and a big tower deal wrapping up in Europe. 

Deals are often complex, sometimes messy and almost always unpredictable—kind of like a Grateful Dead concert. Venture capitalist and attorney Marc Morgenstern—a fan of of the legendary jam band—says thinking more like a musician can make deals simpler and smoother for all.