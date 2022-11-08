Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Binance stuns the crypto world with move to buy FTX. Tycoons fear the rise of Kremlin hardliners. Thailand shelves proposals to let foreigners buy land. Here’s what you need to know today.

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao consolidated his position atop the crypto world with a stunning move to take over FTX.com, the suddenly troubled firm led by his chief rival Sam Bankman-Fried. The letter of acquisition intent by Zhao’s Binance came after a bitter feud between the two men spilled into the open, with a series of moves that would be prohibited on Wall Street. But this corner of finance remains largely devoid of regulation. News of the potential takeover sent cryptocurrencies tumbling, with Bitcoin losing as much as 17%, while Solana and Dogecoin both dropped more than 28% at one point. Here’s Matt Levine’s take on the biggest story in crypto right now. And if you have no idea what all of this is about, this is a great place to start.