Your Evening Briefing: UN Calls Out Greenwashing as Global Threat

The world is close to overshooting 1.5C warming and leaving a key objective of the 2015 Paris Agreement in the ash heap of unfulfilled climate promises. The threshold, and avoiding breaching it, has been a shorthand for success at every climate summit since, including the one happening right now in Egypt. Though many have written off the number as unachievable in the face of insufficient political will and overabundant corporate greed, the United Nations is still pushing the principles established 7 years ago. In particular, the private sector’s propensity to seek profit by pretending to fight environmental destruction, or greenwashing, has come in for special criticism in Sharm el-Sheikh. A UN panel suggested mandatory reductions in emissions for companies to save the planet from its deadly future. But who will enforce such measures is another question. Among corporations, “a critical mass” of commitments to net zero has been achieved, the panel said. Now it’s time to “zoom in on the quality and implementation of plans.”

Europe is racing to fill the gap left by Russian gas, but emerging nations like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Thailand are the ones who will suffer as they are forced to compete on energy prices with economies several times their size. It’s all leaving the world’s poorest countries facing shutdowns, blackouts and social unrest. And while this winter isn’t looking great in Europe, at least gas reserves are full and the forecast is mild. It’s what happens next winter, and thereafter, that should have every country on the continent shivering with fear.