CityLab Daily: Who’s Got the Coolest “I Voted” Sticker?

There’s no better way to brag about having done your civic duty than with an “I voted” sticker. The quintessential Election Day swag has had an enduring appeal since it emerged sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s — though it’s not clear who handed out the very first one. These days, they come in unique shapes and designs reflecting local flair. Some are created by artists; others come from the imaginations of kids — like this official sticker for Ulster County, New York, which has gone viral:

The stickers harken back to when US elections were more celebratory and joyous occasions for communities to gather. And while there’s no evidence that handing them out boosts voter turnout, which remains low in the US, they help drive enthusiasm for the voting process. I checked out some of the coolest designs out there, and chatted with experts about why — even in politically tense times — “I voted” stickers remain coveted items at the polls. Today on CityLab: The Enduring Appeal of ‘I Voted’ Stickers