Hello luxurious readers, it’s Chris Rovzar, the editor of Pursuits. I’ve been doing a bit of traveling lately, for work and for fun, and it’s been so nice to be on the road again. And let me tell you: Luxury is doing great these days.
In Milan, I wandered the busy streets and met with brands including Armani, Brunello Cucinelli, Prada and Valentino. All had exciting news to share in the coming months—debuts in new categories, updated lines, and new flagships opening around the world. You’ll read more about much of it in Pursuits soon.