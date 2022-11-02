Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Powell says interest rates will go higher than previously expected. China locks down world’s largest iPhone factory. Bali plans to turn seaside town into a health hub. Here’s what you need to know today.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened a new phase in his campaign to regain control of inflation, saying US interest rates will go higher than earlier projected, but the path may soon involve smaller hikes. He said the path to slowing down "may come as soon as the next meeting or the one after that,” but stressed that officials would not blink in their efforts to get inflation back down to their 2% target. Stocks took a beating. In the hour-and-a-half from when Powell started speaking to the US stock market close, the 500 richest people on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index lost about $59 billion on their public holdings.