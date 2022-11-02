CityLab Daily: Bedrock, USA: How Secure Are Midterm Elections?

More states are seeing people signing on as poll watchers, a role that is increasingly being used to disrupt the voting process following repeated baseless claims of voter fraud from politicians. Michael Flynn, Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, is even helping to fund and recruit military veterans and police officers to work as poll watchers for the November midterms, raising concern that election denialism is more organized than ever.

Bedrock, USA, CityLab’s podcast on extremism in local government, returns with an interview with Jessica Huseman, editorial director of the nonprofit newsroom Vote Beat. Huseman tackles questions from Bloomberg’s Samantha Storey and Kathleen Quillian on election security and the possibility of violence at polling sites, and how election workers are operating in a new normal. Listen to the new episode today on CityLab: How Secure Are America’s Midterm Elections?