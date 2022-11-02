Your Evening Briefing: Powell Sees Higher Rates, Smaller Hikes

Jerome Powell says he sees daylight, but it’s at the end of a longer tunnel. The US Federal Reserve Chair stated interest rates will go up more than projected, and the path there could involve smaller hikes. In remarks Wednesday after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points, Powell said it’s likely the “ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected” and it would be appropriate to slow the pace of increases “as soon as the next meeting or the one after that.” Then the downer: Powell emphasized “no decision has been made” on the course ahead and there’s still “some ways to go.” Well, that was enough for Wall Street to pick up its marbles and go home. Here’s your markets wrap.

Ukraine’s first lady said her nation could perish if the world gives in to fatigue over Russia’s war. “Ukrainians are ready to endure in the dark, in the cold, the most terrible things, so the tragedies we’ve seen don’t happen again,” Olena Zelenska said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. With Ukraine seeking energy supplies to power the country as Vladimir Putin targets its infrastructure with missiles, a foundation she runs is looking for smaller generators for schools and medical establishments. Kyiv says Russia has destroyed 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.