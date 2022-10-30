Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Brazil has a new leader. Goldman predicts US interest rates will go even higher. Cathay makes a return to Russian airspace. Here’s what you need to know today.
Leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has beaten incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil’s presidential election, in a dramatic comeback for the left-wing politician who was languishing in a jail cell just three years ago. All eyes now will be on how Bolsonaro responds and how quickly the US government decides to recognize the result and congratulate Lula. Bolsonaro has questioned the electronic voting system and raised the specter of potential fraud allegations. Follow the all the latest developments here.