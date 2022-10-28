 Skip to content
Newsletter

CityLab Daily: What Makes Halloween So Dangerous in America

Also today: The productive power of urban “activity centers,” and federal prosecutors charge the alleged “Wolf of Airbnb” with fraud.

Trick-or-Treating&nbsp;in San Francisco.

Trick-or-Treating in San Francisco.

Photographer: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images

As children in costume get ready to crisscross streets in the dark, parents and city transportation officials are sounding the alarm about the most frightening part of Halloween: It’s the most dangerous night of the year for traffic fatalities, with the risk of pedestrian death increasing by an estimated 43% compared with other nights. 

This year, cities around the US are embracing open streets, and rolling out widespread street closures leading up to the holiday. For a second year in a row, St. Petersburg, Florida, will shut down nearly two miles of streets for trick-or-treaters, while San Francisco will host a block party as part of its “Spooky Streets” program. But can these efforts outlast Halloween, and become year-round fixtures — especially as traffic approaches pre-Covid levels? Allison Smith reports today on CityLab: Why Halloween Can Be Dangerous in America