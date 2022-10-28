CityLab Daily: What Makes Halloween So Dangerous in America

As children in costume get ready to crisscross streets in the dark, parents and city transportation officials are sounding the alarm about the most frightening part of Halloween: It’s the most dangerous night of the year for traffic fatalities, with the risk of pedestrian death increasing by an estimated 43% compared with other nights.
This year, cities around the US are embracing open streets, and rolling out widespread street closures leading up to the holiday. For a second year in a row, St. Petersburg, Florida, will shut down nearly two miles of streets for trick-or-treaters, while San Francisco will host a block party as part of its “Spooky Streets” program. But can these efforts outlast Halloween, and become year-round fixtures — especially as traffic approaches pre-Covid levels? Allison Smith reports today on CityLab: Why Halloween Can Be Dangerous in America