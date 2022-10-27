Bloomberg Wealth: Buy or Rent? The Math Is Even More Muddled

The US housing market has been flipped on its head. But instead of clarifying the calculus on buying versus renting, or moving versus staying put, this new topsy-turvy reality is muddling consumers’ real estate strategies.
Mortgage rates are way up. In the week that ended Oct. 21, the contract rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose 22 basis points to 7.16%. That’s the first time in more than two decades the rate topped 7%. It’s a result of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates to dampen inflation. It’s also a dramatic shift from just over a year ago, when topping 3% was big news. Back then, one of my mother’s favorite pastimes was texting me links to Zillow listings for everything from rural California property to Jersey City apartments. With rates so high, she has found new hobbies.