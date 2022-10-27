China’s Xi Sends Joe Biden an Olive Branch

Xi Jinping is striking a more conciliatory tone with US President Joe Biden, a shift from the vision he projected at a historic Communist Party congress of a strident China ready to meet its challengers.
Xi said China is willing to work with the US to find ways to get along and encouraged better communication between the countries for the sake of global peace. That message comes weeks before the leaders may have their first in-person meeting since Biden became president when they’re expected to attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia.
