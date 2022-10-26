Climate Change Is Ruining the World's Best Source of Clean Energy

The world’s largest hydropower plant went quiet this summer. A heatwave and upstream drought severely hobbled the workings of the Three Gorges Dam in China by shrinking the dam’s reservoir to a bare minimum.
Low water levels are a problem around the globe. In California, Germany, Norway and elsewhere, extreme heat and drought are wreaking havoc on the ability of dams to generate clean power. The irony isn’t lost on anyone: The effects of climate change are undermining one of our best tools to prevent future warming.