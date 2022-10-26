Some States Push to Limit Health Coverage for Poor Children

Hi, it’s John in New York. New research shows kids insurance coverage often depends on the administrative hoops their parents have to jump through. More on that, but first...
About 4 million children in the US have no health insurance. That’s about 5% of Americans 18 and younger. The number of uninsured kids declined for years, until it began edging up at the end of the 2010s. New research blames that reversal on state policies that made it harder to get safety-net coverage. That’s likely to have useful lessons for the year ahead.