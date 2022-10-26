Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

China’s Xi eyes world domination by 2049. Meta shares tumble on low forecast. Catastrophic global warming is still on the cards. Here’s what you need to know today.
President Xi Jinping has put himself in position to rule China for at least another decade, and possibly for life. By 2049, the 100th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, Xi wants to ensure the nation “leads the world in terms of composite national strength and international influence.” His consolidation of power at last week’s Communist Party congress rattled investors. The question now is what he will do with all that power. In other news, Chinese airlines will increase international flights from this weekend, Apple supplier Foxconn has Covid cases on its biggest campus, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Beijing wants to speed up its seizure of Taiwan.