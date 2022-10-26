Your Evening Briefing: Xi’s Plan for China’s Ascendance Has Markets Nervous

Xi Jinping has put himself in a position to rule China for at least another decade—and possibly for life. The question now is what he’ll do with all that power. By 2049, the 100th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, Xi said he wants to ensure the nation “leads the world in terms of composite national strength and international influence.” It’s how he plans to get there that’s unsettling markets.

Vladimir Putin added his voice to the chorus of lower Kremlin officials claiming without providing evidence that Ukraine is planning to detonate a radioactive “dirty bomb,” a non-nuclear device that uses conventional explosives to spread radioactive material, on its own soil. That the Russian leader has chimed in with what’s been called a fabrication, pretext and false-flag has NATO and Kyiv even more worried that Moscow, as has been alleged in the past, is considering doing that which it accuses others of planning. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in an interview with Bloomberg News, called the claims “irresponsible.” He also echoed President Joe Biden in saying Putin has been warned of the consequences his country would face for using a nuclear weapon. “We’ve communicated that very clearly and directly,” Blinken said. India, which along with China has been friendly with Russia and provided it economic support despite its eight-month war, also warned Putin against using nuclear weapons.