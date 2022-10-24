The Divergent Paths For UBS’s Future

Ralph Hamers was a surprise choice to run UBS when he took over two years ago. Since then, things have not gone entirely smoothly for the Dutchman. Meanwhile Iqbal Khan’s star is rising, and the head of the bank’s wealth division is many observers’ pick as next in line for the throne.
The two men have come to symbolize divergent paths into UBS’s future, and the dynamic playing out at the top has created fissures inside the bank. In a discreet corner of the parking lot underneath its Zurich headquarters, employees fret about which one will prevail.