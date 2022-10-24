Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

China’s Xi leans on allies, the UK edges closer to a new prime minister and investors look to regulation to bolster crypto.
President Xi Jinping moved to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists, highlighting his unquestioned grip over Chinese politics. “With so many Xi supporters elected, Xi’s unfettered ability to enact policies that are not market friendly is now cemented,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, a gauge of Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong, saw its biggest decline after any Communist Party congress since 1994. Meanwhile, the onshore yuan fell to the weakest since 2008.