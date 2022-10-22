Your Weekend Reading: Tories Wreak ‘Endless Anarchy’ In the UK

Even in the deeply unstable world of UK politics, this week was one for the record books. In the coming days, Britain may have yet another Tory leader after embattled Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned just 44 days in. Candidates to replace her include Rishi Sunak, who she beat in the last Conservative leadership race, and Boris Johnson, who was forced out before her similarly ill-fated turn at the wheel. UK bond traders (who helped topple Truss) are warning the next leader must exercise fiscal discipline to shore up the country’s fragile finances. But there are other developments that could unsettle investors who dumped the pound and government bonds after Truss rolled out her widely-panned economic agenda. The UK Treasury may be forced to delay its long-awaited Oct. 31 fiscal plan, adding more political risk to an event that had become crucial for markets and the Bank of England. The Tories, John Authers argues in Bloomberg Opinion, have brought “ endless anarchy” to the UK. “Britain will suffer in austerity and limbo waiting two years for a general election.”

A US recession over the next 12 months is all but inevitable, according to a model by two Bloomberg economists. However, a separate Bloomberg survey of 42 economists earlier this month predicts the probability at only 60%. Contraction risks have been raised by tightening financial conditions, persistent inflation and expectations the Federal Reserve will press ahead with rate hikes. Meantime, American stockpiles of distillate fuel are exceptionally low, which could mean higher costs for everything from trucking to farming to construction, and heating in the Northeast. Javier Blas writes in Bloomberg Opinion that such shortages may force President Joe Biden to intervene, given approaching midterm elections.