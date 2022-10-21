 Skip to content
Boris Johnson Deja Vu Threatens Uneasy Market Calm

Investors thought that markets had trumped politics. But now there’s a wildcard in the mix. 

Boris Johnson, former UK Prime Minister. It’s been a busy year for that&nbsp;lectern.

Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg
By

