Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

The US weighs more tech restrictions on China, Twitter shares swoon and the race for the UK’s next prime minister takes off.
President Joe Biden’s administration is exploring the possibility of new export controls that would limit China’s access to some of the most powerful emerging computing technologies, according to people familiar with the situation. The potential plans are in an early stage and are focused on the still-experimental field of quantum computing, as well as artificial intelligence software. If implemented, the measures would follow separate restrictions announced earlier this month aimed at stunting Beijing’s ability to deploy cutting-edge semiconductors in weapons and surveillance systems.