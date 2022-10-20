 Skip to content
Britain Is a Leaky Boat, But It Might Be Time to Buy

Everybody ‘knows’ that Britain is a raging sell. So it’s probably a good time to buy.

Union Jack, London.&nbsp;

Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg
By

