Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Wall Street’s Fed guru speaks, UK’s Liz Truss fights for survival, and China debates quarantine changes.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he expects the central bank to end its ‘’front-loading” of aggressive interest-rate hikes by early next year and shift to keeping policy sufficiently restrictive with small adjustments as inflation cools. “You do have to think about what the reasonable level is,” said Bullard, who has become Wall Street’s gauge for any Fed policy pivots. Such an approach would resonate with DoubleLine Capital Chief Investment Officer Jeffrey Gundlach’s view that Treasury yields may hit a peak between now and the end of the year.