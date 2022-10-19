Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

A Fed official calls for more hikes, the Bank of England ends speculation and earnings season revs up.
The Fed should keep raising rates, even beyond 4.75%, if inflation is still rising, according to Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari. In remarks on Tuesday, Kashkari said that if core inflation keeps surprising to the upside then "I don't see why I would advocate stopping at 4.5% or 4.75% or something like that." Higher rates raise the likelihood of a US recession, something that Citigroup analysts believe equities are pricing in more than any other asset. Still, Alex Saunders, a quantitative analyst at Citi, said that equities have not priced in enough recession risk as "earnings estimates have further to adjust."