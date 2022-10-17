‘The PM Is Not Under a Desk’: The Readout With Allegra Stratton

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt may still be taking questions in the House of Commons as this reaches you, but it was his guillotining of the prime minister’s economic plans at 11 a.m. today that will go into the history books.

Hunt has a tendency to blink, but his earnest address to camera suggested he knew the enormity of what he was doing: killing off a Budget, a political agenda and possibly the prime minister who appointed him. Hunt will know that his leader, and his party, are at the limits of (notoriously elastic) political possibility now — to admit you have got so much so wrong, and yet still be allowed to remain in charge. Tonight a new poll puts the Conservatives 36 points behind Labour — the largest lead for any party since 1997.