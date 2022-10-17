CityLab Daily: Hong Kong’s Iconic Neon Signs Are Fading

Once ubiquitous in Hong Kong, neon signs have been steadily taken down over the last few decades as part of the government’s bid to clean up city streets. The government said in August that it plans to have 1,700 dangerous and abandoned signboards “removed or rectified” this year.

But the recent dismantling of some of the largest remaining signs has rekindled interest in the art form and fueled nostalgia for what feels to some like a more stable and prosperous past. When Hong Kong's economy took off after World War II, neon signs became the go-to format for advertising all kinds of businesses — until the introduction of cheaper and more energy-efficient LED signboards in the 1990s. Now, the conservation group Tetra Neon Exchange, which has saved more than 40 neon signs since 2020, is fighting to give them a new lease on life, Shawna Kwan reports.