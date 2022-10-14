Truss Becomes the 8-Minute PM: The Readout With Allegra Stratton

The actions of early Friday suggested that Prime Minister Liz Truss and her team would do whatever it takes to stay in power — including ruthlessly sacking her great friend Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor. Yet her press conference early this afternoon undid much of that. Lasting just 8 minutes and 21 seconds, and with only four questions fielded, there was a notable “sorry not sorry” vibe.
On standing at the podium her very first words were to defend the concept that lowering taxes will grow the economy. With Kwarteng she had tried to go “further and faster than markets were expecting,” but in U-turning today she had acted “decisively.” Being decisive in unpicking your own decisions is a new kind of decisive.