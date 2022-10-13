These Key Races Will Determine the Future of Biden’s Presidency

Election Day can’t come quickly enough for Senate Democrats. A tumultuous summer marked by the overturning of abortion rights tempered Republicans’ expectations of a conservative wave, but the GOP has regained momentum, setting up a thriller for control of the chamber.
The stakes couldn’t be higher as Democrats barely cling to leads in enough battlegrounds to at least maintain their narrow majority. A GOP Senate would dramatically alter the trajectory of Biden’s presidency, dashing his ambitions of codifying abortion rights and creating a stronger social safety net, while giving Republicans’ burgeoning populist wing a newfound ability to probe the administration.