NATO Seeks to Answer Ukraine’s Air-Defense Plea

Welcome to the Brussels Edition, Bloomberg’s daily briefing on what matters most in the heart of the European Union.
NATO defense chiefs gather for a second day of meetings in Brussels today, and will discuss how to increase security of critical infrastructure in the aftermath of last month’s sabotage attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned yesterday that any energy infrastructure in the world is at risk. Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he expects NATO allies to come forward with more air-defense capabilities for Ukraine, especially following recent strikes on major cities. The alliance is also set to agree on new targets for stockpiling weapons, as they encourage manufacturers to boost production given depleted reserves.