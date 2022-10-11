Money Doesn't Motivate Vaccine Holdouts

Hi everyone, it’s Ike in Boston. I recently got my Covid booster (and then spent much of the next day zonked out reading poetry and watching The Rings of Power). But many people around the US still haven’t even received their first shots. Researchers are interested in getting more people to roll up their sleeves. But first...

Nearly three years into the pandemic, Covid-19 is still killing hundreds of Americans each day. Getting vaccinated remains the best strategy to reduce the risk of dying from the disease – and yet about a third of eligible Americans still haven’t yet received their first two shots.



The numbers get even more dismal when it comes to boosters. Just about half of Americans have received their first booster dose.