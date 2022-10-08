Your Weekend Reading: The High Price of a Strong US Job Market

This week may have dashed any hopes Wall Street had that the US Federal Reserve would pivot from its aggressive effort to tame inflation. It did however present more good news for Americans looking for work. The September jobs report showed unemployment was back at a historic 50-year low, with employers continuing to hire at a solid pace. But the consumer spending and wage growth that comes with it likely means another 75 basis point rate hike is in store for November, a reality that has some investors worried again about a recession. It’s also not looking good for earnings: Big US banks report next week while results from several semiconductor manufacturers (a proxy for economic growth) telegraphed a deep tech downturn. And it gets worse: Oil prices could rise back above $100 per barrel given OPEC’s recent decision to cut production, likely accelerating the very inflation the Fed is working to slow. As for the global economy, there are additional warning signs. While the UK U-turn on tax cuts for the rich soothed nerves, bond markets face a potential cliff.

As Ukrainian forces reclaim more of their territory in the northeast, Vladimir Putin’s weaponization of energy continues to be felt worldwide. With winter approaching, Italy scrambled to restore cut-off gas deliveries. Blackouts in the UK and the rest of Europe may be unavoidable. And in Poland, people are burning trash to stay warm. This week’s move by OPEC may exacerbate the crisis. It definitely left the White House seething and showed that Putin has a friend in Saudi Arabia. Together, Javier Blas writes in Bloomberg Opinion, they form a “ dangerous” axis when it comes to the future of energy security.