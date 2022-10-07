CityLab Daily: Helsinki’s Amazing Traffic Safety Record

Finland is no stranger to harsh winters, limited daylight and ice-covered streets. Yet the rate of vehicle fatalities in the Nordic country — where many travel on foot, by bike or by transit — is only a fraction of the toll in US, and its roadways are only getting safer.

To explain its impressive traffic safety record, contributor David Zipper takes us back to 1968, when the Finnish capital Helsinki rejected a proposal to add nearly 200 miles of new highways in the region and scrap the city’s streetcar system. Instead, officials embarked on a massive transit expansion and a decades-long campaign to slow motor vehicles by restricting speed limits and leveraging street design, as well as by tightening enforcement. Today on CityLab: How Finland Put Traffic Crashes on Ice