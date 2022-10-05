UK Sees Deal on Northern Ireland Within Months

Welcome to the Brussels Edition, Bloomberg’s daily briefing on what matters most in the heart of the European Union.

A warmer tone has emerged suddenly in talks between the EU and the UK over the Northern Ireland protocol and the new British government sees the possibility of a deal to solve the ongoing dispute within months, we’re told. While some hope for a resolution by April, others said a deal could come earlier. Liz Truss has softened the UK’s approach, while the EU notes it’s long been ready to find solutions. London’s shift comes as Truss’ standing in her party has been damaged by her fiscal plan, which complicates her prospects of implementing key parts of her program. Truss is heading to Prague tomorrow to meet with EU leaders and discuss migration, security and other challenges.