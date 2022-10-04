Your Evening Briefing: Elon Musk Takes Another U-Turn on Twitter

After months of trying to back out and just days before a trial over his reversal, Elon Musk now says he’s willing to buy Twitter after all, and at $54.20 a share—his original price. It’s yet another surprise turn of events in one of the most contentious acquisitions in recent memory. Since April, the Tesla co-founder has shown buyer’s remorse over his $44 billion deal for the social media platform, criticizing management and arguing Twitter wasn’t honest about bot accounts. Musk officially backed out in July, triggering a lawsuit by Twitter. His proposal to match the initial terms means Twitter again faces a future where the world’s richest person, a mercurial multibillionaire who has loudly questioned the company’s value, will be the boss.

Far more Russians have fled abroad than have reported to the military since Vladimir Putin announced a mobilization to bolster his faltering war on Ukraine. Russian officials said more than 200,000 people have been conscripted, but that matches a similar number who fled to neighboring Kazakhstan alone, on top of almost 69,000 reported to have crossed into Georgia. On the ground in Ukraine, Kyiv’s forces have reportedly made substantial gains over the last 24 hours around Lyman in the northeast, which they recently took back, and in the Kherson region in the south.