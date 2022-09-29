CityLab Daily: How Las Vegas Plans to Reinvent Itself (Again)

At a recent summit in a suburb of Las Vegas, local officials and Sin City diehards pitched the idea of the desert town as a new technology hub to an audience of California executives and entrepreneurs. It’s a vision that’s been coming into focus since the 2008 recession, which ignited debate over how the city could diversify its tourism-dependent economy. With a pandemic-era bump in inbound migration, hopefuls say the time is now for Sin City’s next act.

The challenge will be attracting talent away from established hubs like Silicon Valley and up-and-coming hotbeds like Austin. The region’s relatively affordable housing, whisper-thin regulations and purple politics could attract newcomers. But more growth in southern Nevada also sounds sustainability alarms. Read more from Sarah Holder today on CityLab: Las Vegas Gets Ready for Its Next Act