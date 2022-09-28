CityLab Daily: Florida Braces for Disaster From Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian continues to menace Florida’s west coast after knocking out power across Cuba and strengthening into a Category 4 storm overnight, with winds nearing the most dangerous Category 5 level this afternoon. Storm surge could rise as high as 18 feet in Charlotte Harbor and along the shoreline.

The storm is expected to inflict more than $67 billion in damages, making it one of the costliest in US history, and threatens to deal a major blow to Florida’s flagging insurance industry. If Ian maintains its strength as it comes ashore, it will be the first Category 4 storm to hit the US since Hurricane Ida last year. But while Ida hit a sparsely populated area of Louisiana, Ian is taking aim at a denser part of the nation. Like Ida, Ian’s true danger may lie in heavy rain, which may exceed two feet across Florida and the US Southeast, Bloomberg’s Brian Sullivan and Will Wade write.