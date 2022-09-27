Global Market Stress Is Piling Up. Something Is About to Break

Central banks have dialed up their resolve to combat inflation in recent weeks. In response, markets have become so unmoored a major financial and economic crisis can’t be ruled out. That means global monetary policy hawkishness may have hit its peak and something will eventually break. The impact on four big asset classes will be very different.

It’s absolute mayhem in global markets right now. In the US, the S&P 500 re-confirmed a bear market after sinking through the June lows and the two-year Treasury bond has sold off for a record number of days. In the UK, the currency dropped to all-time lows against the US dollar and government bond yields mounted their highest climb ever in a two-day period. In Europe, German 10-year yields breezed through the 2% barrier, having started the year with a negative yield. In Japan, the central bank was forced to intervene in currency markets as the yen fell to its lowest against the US dollar since 1998. Italian bonds are taking it on the chin with 10-year government bond yields rising above 4.5% for the first time since the height of the sovereign debt crisis in 2013.