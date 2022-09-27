Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bearish sentiment is far from exhausted, UK markets stabilize and what will stop the dollar rally?
Monday brought a stark warning for Wall Street daredevils: bearish sentiment in equities is far from exhausted. Goldman Sachs and BlackRock are warning that markets are yet to price in the risk of a global recession, as strategists turn more bearish on stocks for the short term. Ned Davis Research now sees a 98% chance of a looming global recession. A former Chinese central bank official warned that the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive interest-rate hike cycle since the 1980s is destabilizing global financial markets and harming other economies.