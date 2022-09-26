Kuwait Shakes Up State Firms Ahead of Vote

Kuwait is once again at a crossroads, but will this time really be any different?
The country’s leadership, which assumed power two years ago, is fulfilling promises for change, including a broad shakeup of major government entities. The latest involved the removal of top officials from the Public Institution for Social Security.
The move shocked those who recognized the officials as reformers who turned around a $137 billion pension fund mired in loss and controversy. But it was widely hailed too -- a welcome sign of another move away from an era now widely associated with corruption.