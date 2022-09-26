Your Evening Briefing: Traders Are Sitting on a $5 Trillion Cash Pile

From stocks to bonds, credit to crypto, money managers looking for somewhere to hide from the Federal Reserve-induced storm battering virtually every asset class are finding solace in a long reviled corner of the market: cash. Investors have $4.6 trillion stashed in US money-market mutual funds, while ultra-short bond funds currently hold about $150 billion. Where once that stash yielded practically nothing, the vast bulk now earns upwards of 2%, with pockets paying 3%, 4% or more. The suddenly respectable payout is one of the reasons traders have been in little rush to deploy their capital into riskier assets, even with prices at multiyear lows. The other is that, as the Fed continues to push interest rates higher to tame inflation, market participants are finally coming to the realization that the central bank is unlikely to abandon its hawkish policy tilt anytime soon, leaving cash as the asset of choice to ride out the turmoil.

Bloomberg is tracking the coronavirus pandemic and the progress of global vaccination efforts.