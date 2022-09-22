Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Japan steps in to support the tumbling yen. Asian stocks face a sixth weekly decline. The world is facing a massive copper shortfall. Here’s what you need to know today.
Japan intervened to support the yen for the first time since 1998, seeking to stem a 20% decline against the dollar this year. The intervention, came after the Bank of Japan insisted on holding its negative-rate policy even as the Federal Reserve continues to hike aggressively. The yen surged as much as 2.6% to a little over 140 to the dollar, after tumbling as low as 145.90. However, the impact may be relatively short-lived as long as the Bank of Japan remains a dovish holdout among the world’s central banks. Here’s how Japan’s currency market intervention works.