CityLab Daily: Qatar Races to Finish Prepping for the World Cup

Qatar is racing to build hotels, stadiums and even a new sewage system before 1.2 million soccer fans descend on the capital, Doha, for the World Cup in mid-November. Construction is everywhere as laborers come up against a Nov. 1 deadline, already delayed due to the pandemic, supply-chain roadblocks and the scale of the event.

The gas-rich country hopes that hosting one of the largest global sporting events will be an unprecedented chance to display its wealth and geopolitical clout. But the impending influx of fans will also put pressure on a nation smaller than the state of Connecticut. For example, when the games begin, non-World-Cup activity is expected to essentially vanish from Doha’s downtown through the end of the year in order to minimize congestion, Bloomberg’s Simone Foxman reports. Today on CityLab: With Two Months to Qatar’s World Cup, There’s a Lot Left to Do