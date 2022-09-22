Bank of England Threads the Needle: The Readout With Allegra Stratton

The new government has told us it will move heaven and Earth to improve the UK’s energy supply. Today, Prime Minister Liz Truss went for the Earth-moving part — lifting a moratorium on the exploration of shale gas reserves by hydraulic fracturing, aka fracking.
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg was in the House of Commons earlier saying that limits on seismic activity would need to be reviewed to allow gas extraction to take place. Opposition, he said, is “hysteria” and “ludditery” (though does that include a phalanx of Tory MPs critical today?) and even, he suggested, funded by Vladimir Putin.