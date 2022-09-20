Your Evening Briefing: ‘Sham’ Votes in Occupied Ukraine Raise Stakes

The potential for a major escalation in Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine is being telegraphed by a rush to hold what NATO and Kyiv officials call sham referendums in occupied areas of the east and south. As Putin’s forces have been pushed back, aides have urged him to claim parts of Ukraine as Russian territory, like he did with Crimea. Announcements of votes in the coming days were made just as measures unveiled in Moscow point to a potential mass mobilization that could follow. Experts warn that Putin may label future efforts by Ukraine to recapture annexed territory as war on Russia itself, helping boost Russian public support for a call-up to supplement his battered forces. It would also free him, under Russia’s own rules, to consider the use of nuclear weapons, a level of brinkmanship that could lead to negotiations—or confrontation. For now, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the United Nations General Assembly in New York that “such sham votes, referendums, do not have any legitimacy, and therefore they do not change the nature of the conflict.” NATO and its partner countries “have to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, because the alternative is much more dangerous for all of us.” As for using weapons of mass destruction, US President Joe Biden warned of a “consequential” response should Putin take such a grave step.

Bloomberg is tracking the coronavirus pandemic and the progress of global vaccination efforts.