The Case for Doom and the Case for Gloom

Are we on the verge of a spike in inflation as the long-feared un-anchoring of expectations takes place? Or are we about to see all these price pressures turn into a deflationary bust as rapid rate hikes tip us into recession?



Those are two extreme scenarios of course, but they’re both worth pondering as this week gives us evidence on both sides.



In the red (hot inflation) corner: We have the tentative agreement struck between US railroads and their workers. Many analysts have understandably been focused on the fact that the agreement looks set to avoid huge disruption to the US economy — disruption that would likely roil supply chains and further fan price increases.