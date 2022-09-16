Your Evening Briefing: The Fed Is Taking a Look at Goldman’s Marcus

Goldman Sachs Group’s six-year foray into consumer banking—dubbed Marcus—is apparently getting some special attention from the US Federal Reserve. Central bank officials are said to have been looking into the Wall Street giant’s online-banking platform, which is aimed at retail customers. For at least several weeks, they’ve been peppering Goldman with questions and follow-ups. By zeroing in on money-losing Marcus, the Fed is scrutinizing a division that’s relatively new and growing—inside a company with little history of dealing with the general public.
Bloomberg is tracking the coronavirus pandemic and the progress of global vaccination efforts.