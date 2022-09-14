Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Inflation, Ukraine aid, the latest in the EU’s energy crisis, and a semblance of calm returning to markets.

US President Joe Biden downplayed the slump in stocks after August inflation data, remarking that he wasn't worried about price growth not cooling as much as forecast. “The stock market doesn’t necessarily reflect the state of the economy," he told reporters. “Unemployment is low, jobs are up, manufacturing is good. So I think we’re gonna be fine.” Meanwhile, former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers called for the Federal Reserve to raise rates by 100 basis points next week, while DoubleLine Capital's Jeffrey Gundlach remarked that a 25-basis point move will suffice amid worries that the Fed may choke economic growth.