CityLab Daily: Tech Startups Race to Monetize the Curb

The street curb is busier than ever these days, thanks to the endless carousel of ride-hailing vehicles, delivery trucks, bikes and e-scooters — many of which don’t pay to park. Now, a new breed of tech startups specializing in so-called curb management wants to disrupt the post-pandemic parking sector by wooing city officials with real-time data on how their curb space is being used, promising less traffic and more revenue.

It’s a niche area of the tech world, but one that’s gaining traction. The transportation data company Populus, for example, recently raised $11 million from investors, chief executive officer Regina Clewlow tells me. The company uses real-time GPS data from private operators such as ride-hailing companies to track curb activity, which can help cities set policy. Heavy bike traffic on a certain block might signal a need for a designated lane, for example. Or a city might use the data to charge fleet vehicles for curb access. Today on CityLab: Tech Companies Vie to Monetize the Curb and Reinvent Street Parking