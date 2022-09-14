Australia Briefing: What recession?

Hi all, it’s Jackie here in Sydney. The domestic economy looks like it’s headed for a soft landing, not a recession. But first...
Today’s must-reads:
• The number of Australians working more than one job hits an all-time high
• Rex and Virgin detail what’s next for their airlines, and a look at business travel
• Off-the-beaten-track New Zealand farm sells for a bumper price
We’re hanging in there. Australia’s economy is expected to avoid recession in the coming year, even as China slows and the US faces risks on rapid policy tightening. A rare combo of high export prices and a weaker currency is providing support at a time when other developed economies are flashing warning signs. We outline Australia’s advantages in a darkening global outlook, via charts.