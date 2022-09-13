Von der Leyen Plans to Slim Down EU’s Energy Intervention

Welcome to the Brussels Edition, Bloomberg’s daily briefing on what matters most in the heart of the European Union.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will present a slimmer version of her five-point plan to tackle the energy crisis when she addresses the European Parliament tomorrow. She will propose a mandatory target to cut power use and windfall taxes on energy companies. A proposal to facilitate liquidity to energy companies under strain requires further work, although it’s broadly supported, we’re told. Meanwhile, a cap on gas imports remains elusive with member states divided over its design. The demand-reduction plan will step up the Commission’s say in the matter as the current crisis “requires a rapid and coordinated EU-wide response,” according to the draft proposal we’ve seen. But some countries aren’t on board yet with Von der Leyen’s interference in the sensitive realm of national energy markets.