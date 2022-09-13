 Skip to content
Von der Leyen Plans to Slim Down EU's Energy Intervention

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will present a slimmer version of her five-point plan to tackle the energy crisis when she addresses the European Parliament tomorrow. She will propose a mandatory target to cut power use and windfall taxes on energy companies. A proposal to facilitate liquidity to energy companies under strain requires further work, although it’s broadly supported, we’re told. Meanwhile, a cap on gas imports remains elusive with member states divided over its design. The demand-reduction plan will step up the Commission’s say in the matter as the current crisis “requires a rapid and coordinated EU-wide response,” according to the draft proposal we’ve seen. But some countries aren’t on board yet with Von der Leyen’s interference in the sensitive realm of national energy markets.